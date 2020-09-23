Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli to release in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru

In the last six months, the Out of home entertainment options has come to a standstill post the pandemic. Movie lovers have been missing the excitement and experience of visiting a multiplex or a movie theatre and watching a movie of their choice.

To cater to this need gap, Zee Live – the live entertainment vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited in partnership with Zee Studios is bringing an experience to ensure movie that lovers don’t miss their weekend dose of movie premieres.

With the launch of ‘Supermoon Drive-In’- Zee Live offers the best of moving-viewing experience in the safety of their cars. For the first time, a drive-in movie festival with an exclusive preview of two new movies – Khaali Peeli, a Bollywood romance action flick, starring Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday and Kollywood movie Ka Pae Ranasingam starring South superstars, Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajeshin the cities of Gurugram and Bangalore.

The ‘Supermoon Drive-In will be hosted from October 2-4, 2020 with 11 shows over 3 days in 2 cities.

– *Gurgaon: Backyard Sports Club, sector 59| 2nd -4th Oct Khaali Peeli

– *Bangalore: Phoenix Marketcity Whitefield | 2nd-4th Oct Khaali Peeli & Ka Pae Ranasingam

Speaking on the launch of the initiative, Swaroop Banerjee, COO and business head, Zee Live said, “We are excited to launch ‘Supermoon Drive-In’ at a time when there is an existing dearth of authentic theatre-viewing experience. A movie outing has always been one of the most common forms of the outdoor environment which the audiences were missing owing to the lockdown. We are delighted to associate with Zee Studios to bring in two very exciting movies with a talented star cast. With this partnership, we aim to give our audiences the freedom to step out of their homes while maintaining the necessary safety and hygiene standards of the whole experience from the comforts of their car.”

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added, “We have exhilarated to host the largest outdoor movie premiers in the country with the release of ‘KhaaliPeeli’ and ‘KaPaeRanasingam’.Both these movies with its stellar cast and engaging storylines are sure to strike a chord with our viewers who were missing the grandeur of cinema experience. The entire event is going to serve as an exciting and much-needed experience for all movie aficionados”

Keeping in mind the utmost safety of viewers, the global standards of safety, social distancing measures, and sanitization will be followed. The drive-in will also have a contactless ticketing process along with contact-less F&B to ensure a safe environment for the moviegoers.

ALSO READ: Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter shares behind-the-scenes photo from the first day of shoot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results