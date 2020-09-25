“Sirf Anushka ke bowling ki practice ki hai inhone” – Sunil Gavaskar’s sexist comment creates uproar

Indian Premier League 2020 began in Dubai last week amid the coronavirus pandemic. A day ago, Royal Challengers Bangalore played a game against Kings XI Punjab. Seeing Captain Virat Kohli’s performance, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a snide and sexist remark on his wife, actress Anushka Sharma that created an uproar on social media.

"Sirf Anushka ke bowling ki practice ki hai inhone", said Gavaskar allegedly referencing the viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma playing cricket during the lockdown in India.

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting ????

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today????

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat????#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt

— Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child, is currently in Dubai with Virat Kohli. After Gavaskar’s remark, the social media went abuzz in trolling the actress and it let it many distasteful comments on her.

But, not everyone was supporting Gavaskar’s words. Many took to social media to criticize his double meaning sexist comment on Anushka Sharma. The netizens even asked IPL to remove him from the commentary as he took a dig at Anushka for Virat's performance during the match.

While Virat Kohli has not commented on Sunil Gavaskar's words yet, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to criticize him.

