Jennifer Lopez and Maluma drop steamy ‘Pa Ti + Lonely’ music video

Jennifer Lopez promised that new music was “just around the corner” and staying true to her word, the pop icon is giving fans two songs rolled into one phenomenal music video that’ll simply drive them crazy. After weeks of teasing, the pop icon along with Maluma has finally dropped their two smash tracks in the form of ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’, on Jennifer’s Youtube channel for the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me. The romantic comedy all set to be released on Valentine's Day weekend, February 2021.

The two tracks narrate the roller-coaster love story taking place between the gorgeous diva and Maluma. Their chemistry being as hot and sizzling as ever in Pa Ti as we see the duo falling in love with each other with the picturesque New York City skyline in the background. Things take a turn for the worst in 'Lonely' as JLo finds herself behind bars.

With both tracks making you groove all day long, it goes without saying that ‘Pa Ti + Lonely’ is going to be at the top of the charts for a very long time.

