It’s a wrap for the second season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man

The first season of the Amazon Original Series The Family Man was much loved and appreciated by the audience. Soon, after the release of the first season in 2019, the makers started shooting for the second season. However, the lockdown put a break on their work.

On Friday, the makers of The Family Man Season 2, Raj and DK took to their official Instagram account to announce that they have wrapped up the shoot of the second season. "Finally every single shot of #TheFamilyManSeason2 is done! Had to somehow pull it off during these tough times! Incredible job by our crew!," they wrote, sharing the picture of a clapboard with a mask dangling on it.

A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk) on Sep 24, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

Season 2 of The Family Man pits Srikant Tiwari against a new, powerful and avenging adversary and offers an exciting, gripping and action-filled storyline while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.Season 2 also marks the digital debut of South Indian superstar, Samantha Akkineni. She joins the stellar cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur.

