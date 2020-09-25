“I wanted Chintu to direct more movies”, says Randhir Kapoor on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning hearts with amazing performances by its talented contestants. After celebrating the 80’s era with Bollywood stars like Amol Palekar and Annu Kapoor, the popular reality show is all set to keep the era of classics alive by welcoming another legend of the Hindi film industry, Randhir Kapoor. In the upcoming episode, while the contestants will leave everyone mesmerised with their iconic performances, Randhir Kapoor will be seen revealing some interesting secrets and trivia.

Amongst the various performances put up by the Top 7 Li’l Champs, it was Ranita and Madhav’s performance to ‘Tumne Humko Dekha’ from the movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’ which left everyone spellbound during the shoot. A nostalgic Randhir Kapoor then went to reveal that it was this movie that led to a romantic tale to flourish between Chintu and Neetu Kapoor. Talking about his dearest brother, Randhir said, “Chintu was indeed a great artist, I used to be happy seeing his work and one could notice the sheer sincerity in almost every scene he enacted. An actor should be like that, he loved his work and that's why we fell in love with him and his films as well. I am sure just like me his co-actors from this movie Jitendra, Rakesh Roshan, and Prem Chopra must be missing him too”

Upon being asked about his favourite film of Rishi Kapoor’s, Randhir Kapoor shared, “I loved his film Bobby, in that film he was this fresh, 20-year-old boy who did some really amazing work. Every time I watch that movie, I feel like falling in love again. His directorial debut was Aa Ab Laut Chalen and he was very nervous, but I loved the movie and everyone who watched it loved it as well. Chintu was more of a friend to me than a brother, we shared a very special bond. I wanted him to direct more movies but now I think he must be making it up there somewhere.”

During the episode, with a special tribute to Rishi Kapoor by the judges and contestants and sharing several interesting stories and anecdotes, Randhir Kapoor ended up being very emotional. While contestant Tanishka Sarkar will be seen delivering a spectacular performance to ‘Dafliwale’, Zaid Ali's performance to ‘Hai Agar Dushman’ will surely win everyone's heart. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies, memories, and surprises for the viewers.

