NCB questions Karan Johar’s aide Kshitij Prasad in the drugs probe, raids his residence

Narcotics Control Bureau has been summoning celebrities and their managers so far for questioning in the drugs probe that has recently come to light. Along with Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor, the Narcotics Control Bureau has now summoned Dharma Productions’ executive producer, Kshitij Prasad.

Kshitij is being currently questioned at the NCB office in the drugs probe. The agency had also raided his house on Thursday when he was in Delhi. It is likely that Karan Johar might also be summoned with regards to the video from one of his parties that went viral on social media where the celebrities were alleged to be consuming drugs. Along with major film celebrities, television celebrities have also been summoned for the same.

Deepika Padukone has also landed in Mumbai last night along with Ranveer Singh and will be questioned on Saturday by the NCB.

