RIP: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is no more. The singer passed away at MGM Healthcare hospital at 1.04 pm in Chennai on Friday. He was 74. The singer was on ventilator for over a month. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5.
The singer was showing progress initially, but his health took a turn for the worse on Thursday. The hospital released a statement on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated. He was put on maximal life support.
He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter — both are playback singers.
