NCB questions Anubhav Chopra of Dharma Productions 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently probing a drug case linked to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency has been summoning Bollywood celebrities and managers for the same. Today, the NCB questioned Anubhav Chopra who is an Assistant Director with Dharma Productions.
There is not much information in public domain yet as to why Chopra has been summoned. However, earlier today the NCB also issued summons to Dharma Productions's executive producer, Kshitij Prasad. He is also being interrogated by the NCB today. Actress Rakul Preet Singh also appeared before the NCB earlier today for questioning.
