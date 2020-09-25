Anushka Sharma reacts to Sunil Gavaskar’s sexist comments on her, calls it distasteful

Last night during the match, commentator Sunil Gavaskar passed a double meaning and sexist comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma which led to quite the debate on social media. Referring to a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli playing cricket during the lockdown, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Sirf Anushka ke bowling ki practice ki hai inhone”.
The comments did not sit well with a lot of people while the others made fun of Anushka. The actress took to her Instagram story to call out to veteran sportsman for his distasteful comments that were uncalled for. Demanding an explanation for the same, she said, “That, Mr. Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping comment on a wife accusing her of her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
Leave a Reply