As Sara Ali Khan gets questioned by NCB today, Saif Ali Khan stays in Delhi with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sara Ali Khan is under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who is looking into a drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The young actress was issued summons earlier this week and will be appearing before the NCB today.

Meanwhile, Sara's father and actor Saif Ali Khan is in Delhi accompanying his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan for a shoot. Just a few days ago, Saif, Kareena and Taimur were spotted at the Kalina terminal of the Mumbai airport leaving for Delhi.

Kareena Kapoor will soon resume shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the capital. The trio is also expected to visit the family estate in Pataudi.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan who was in Goa along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan returned to the city after they got the summon. Sara is reportedly being guided by her legal team ahead of her interrogation by the NCB.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor who were also issued summons in the case arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was also spotted at the NCB office.

