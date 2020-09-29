Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office for questioning 

Earlier this week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had issued summons to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in the ongoing drug probe. The drug probe is linked to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sara Ali Khan arrived at the NCB office around 1 pm on Saturday.

Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were also summoned today by the agency. While Deepika arrived at 10 am, Shraddha Kapoor arrived around noon. Both the actresses are being questioned currently.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath along with Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports, the actress would party with Sushant Singh Rajput in the latter's farmhouse. It was alleged that illegal substances were consumed at these parties.

ALSO READ: As Sara Ali Khan gets questioned by NCB today, Saif Ali Khan stays in Delhi with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan

