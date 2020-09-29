Leaked Video: Aamir Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha in his new look

Aamir Khan had stopped shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in March this year after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Now, the actor has resumed work. The film which is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump will see Aamir Khan in different avatars as it spans through different timelines.
Recently, a small clip of Aamir Khan shooting for the film has leaked on social media. In the video, the superstar can be seen dressed in an orange striped shirt and high waist jeans. He is seen sporting a clean shaven look with a military haircut.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Dün ki Laal Singh Chaddha film çekimlerinden ???????????? #aamirkhan #amirkhan #aamirkhanturkey #aamirkhanfilmleri #dangal #3idiots #style #actor #movie #cute #dhoom3 #ghajini #beautiful #bollywood #bollywoodfilm #bollywoodactor #bollywoodturkey #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #love #katrinakaif #photography #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #akshaykumar #ranveersingh #zairawasim #laalsinghchaddha #secretsuperstar #fanaa
A post shared by Aamir Khan (@amirkhan_aktor) on Sep 26, 2020 at 12:09am PDT
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is the leading lady of the film recently flew to Delhi to shoot for the film. She is accompanied by her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan.
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan thanks the Ministry of Jal Shakti for recognising Paani foundation and acknowledging its efforts towards water conservation
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply