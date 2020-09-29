Leaked Video: Aamir Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha in his new look

Aamir Khan had stopped shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in March this year after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Now, the actor has resumed work. The film which is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump will see Aamir Khan in different avatars as it spans through different timelines.

Recently, a small clip of Aamir Khan shooting for the film has leaked on social media. In the video, the superstar can be seen dressed in an orange striped shirt and high waist jeans. He is seen sporting a clean shaven look with a military haircut.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is the leading lady of the film recently flew to Delhi to shoot for the film. She is accompanied by her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan.

The makers have decided to postpone Laal Singh Chaddha to Christmas 2021. The film went on the floor last year and was scheduled for Christmas 2020 release. Amid the crisis, it has been pushed a year ahead. The actor has already filmed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata. In July, the makers decided to call off the Ladakh schedule after India – China clash in the Galwan valley.

