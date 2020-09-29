Watch: Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after questioning 

Earlier this week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had issued summons to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in the ongoing drug probe. Deepika Padukone who arrived at around 10 am today for interrogation was spotted leaving the office at around 4 pm.

Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash were seen leaving together after the interrogation. During the interrogation, the actress reportedly admitted that she discussed drugs with her manager Karishma Prakash in the WhatsApp chat retrieved by the NCB.

Deepika Padukone was summoned by the NCB after they retrieved a chat where Deepika is seen asking for 'maal' to Karishma. On Friday, the NCB also said that the actress was the group admin of a WhatsApp group where drugs were discussed. Karishma Prakash and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Jaya Saha were also part of the WhatsApp group.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone admits to discussing drugs on WhatsApp with Karishma Prakash

