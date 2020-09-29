Watch: Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan leave NCB office after questioning 

Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were spotted leaving the NCB office at around the same time. Sara Ali Khan who arrived for the investigation at 1 pm left the building at 5.30 pm while Shraddha Kapoor who arrived at noon left at around 6 pm.

Both Sara and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB earlier this week after their name surfaced in the ongoing drug probe linked to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

After Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor now Sara Ali Khan is also done with her questioning at the NCB office

Shraddha Kapoor exits the NCB office after her round of questioning

During the interrogation both of them denied consuming drugs. Both agreed to have attended parties at Sushant Singh Rajput's Pawana farmhouse. Both the actresses also revealed that they witnessed Sushant Singh Rajpuut consuming drugs in between shoots.

