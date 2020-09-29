Jacqueline Fernandez meets her mother after 10 months

Jacqueline Fernanadez, who spent most of the lockdown away from the city in Salman Khan's farmhouse, finally got to meet her mother. The actress visited her mother after 10 months.

An excited Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a string of videos featuring her mother. In the first clip, Jacqueline captured her mother, Kim, ironing clothes. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Mummy's here!!!"

During the lockdown, Jacqueline was at Salman Khan's farmhouse along with the superstar and several others. The actress shot for a music video with Salman Khan while at the farmhouse. Meanwhile, Jacqueline has resumed work adhering to all the safety precautions. She has headed to Dubai for a brand shoot.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police directed by Pawan Kripalani. She will also be seen in the film Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan.

