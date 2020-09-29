SP Balasubrahmanyam before testing COVID-19 positive had composed a song about the virus

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who passed away on Friday had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5. Ironically, before testing positive the singer had composed music and sang a Tamil song to spread awareness about the deadly pathogen. The lyrics spoke about how mankind will eventually win over the pandemic.

"I composed this number. Let us listen to this… it is not more musical, it is more lyrical," he had said months ago. In the video post he urged fans to pay attention to the words of the song and act accordingly. The song explains how even though the virus is smaller than an atom, its effect is deadlier than an atom bomb and that it infected people stealthily. The song also stressed on the importance of physical distancing, following hygiene and other aspects aimed at avoiding the pathogen.

The song ended with words that say that mankind will eventually emerge victorious over the virus. Days later the singer tested positive with mild symptoms. However, a week after testing positive his health deteriorated and was put on a ventilator.

The singer's last rites will be held at the family's farmhouse with full police honours.

