On World Tourism day, Sophie Choudry shares pictures from some of her favourite travel destinations across the world 

The year 2020 has been a tough time for travellers. Owing to the pandemic across the globe, people were advised to stay at home and limit their travel. While the pandemic is still raging, actress Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her past travels hoping to resume travelling once again.

September 27 is also known as World Tourism Day. Marking the occasion, Sophie Choudry shared pictures where she is seen posing in different cities of the world. "To travel is to live…” On world tourism day as I go through my photo gallery it’s hard not to smile and shed a tear as all the memories come alive. For someone who is on a flight at least once a week, this year has been so challenging," she wrote

View this post on Instagram

“To travel is to live…” ✈️ On world tourism day as I go through my photo gallery it’s hard not to smile and shed a tear as all the memories come alive. For someone who is on a flight at least once a week, this year has been so challenging. But I try to stay positive by believing that I will get back my travelling joy, that I will see my fave cities again & that I will make new memories in countries I haven’t been to before. Til then from #Maldives to #Monaco, #Paris to #Saigon, #StMoritz to #Salzburg & #London to #Agra and more , grateful for the beautiful sights I have seen. Here’s just a few of my faves❤️ #worldtourismday #wanderlust #sophiechoudry #sophstylin

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:01pm PDT

"But I try to stay positive by believing that I will get back my travelling joy, that I will see my fave cities again & that I will make new memories in countries I haven’t been to before. Til then from #Maldives to #Monaco, #Paris to #Saigon, #StMoritz to #Salzburg & #London to #Agra and more , grateful for the beautiful sights I have seen. Here’s just a few of my faves❤️ #worldtourismday #wanderlust #sophiechoudry #sophstylin," she added.

ALSO READ: Sophie Choudry pens a strong message on World Suicide Prevention Day

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results