Esha Gupta flaunts her curves in a white monokini in her latest post 

Esha Gupta is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and has always mesmerized her fans with her social media posts. In her latest post, Esha Gupta looks sassy as she poses in a white monokini.

She shared two pictures from the photoshoot recently and looked stunning in both. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Sep 25, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Sep 25, 2020 at 12:19am PDT

A few weeks back, the actress had shared a picture in the same outfit, however, this time she was seen posing on sand on a beach.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 16, 2020 at 12:42am PDT

On the work front, Esha, who was last seen in the web series REJECTX season 2, is next a part of Desi Magic, a production by Ameesha Patel which has been stuck in post-production for a few years now.

ALSO READ: HOT! Esha Gupta inspires fans with lessons on self-love in a hip bikini set

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results