Asian Paints sanitizes Kaun Banega Crorepati set with its latest sanitization service

With Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) all set to make a grand comeback with its 12th season, the preparations, too, have been raised a notch higher given the pandemic. 'Setback Ka Jawaab Comeback Se dene ke liye', the show has undertaken various safety & precautionary measures, as mandated by the GOI, where sanitization plays a very important part in the shoot routine. Taking this a step further, Sony Entertainment Television’s (SET) valued partner and an Associate Sponsor on the show, Asian Paints activated a specially curated sanitization drive on the set of KBC, recently.

San Assure+, a sanitization service by Asian Paints, promises to kill harmful germs using quality equipment and material while following stringent safety protocols. A team of 3 Applicators, 1 Supervisor and a Technical Associate was deployed on the set of KBC to undertake this special sanitization drive as the show gears up for its on-air launch on 28th September. This sanitization drive contributed to SET’s ongoing endeavor of ensuring best hygiene and safety practices being maintained on-set. As associate sponsors, Asian Paints has also provided Viroprotek Hand and Surface Santizers for the entire crew at KBC.

As a platform, KBC has gone beyond its capacity as a show year after year, putting the common man at the forefront with iconic host of the show, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, applauding people’s power of knowledge. As a reflection of changing times, the 12th season of the show not just gears up for a comeback amidst a pandemic, but also sets an example for the viewers to consider setbacks as a stepping stone for a greater comeback.

Speaking on the association for KBC, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Asian Paints is extremely delighted to be associated with Sony Entertainment Television’s most iconic show – 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. For us, a big focus this year has been taking ownership of safety by employing preventive technologies and hygiene solutions. Be it through San Assure+'s sanitizing capabilities or via Viroprotek a universal hand and surface sanitizers; it is our intention to enhance the safety and wellbeing of our country. We are proud to have had the opportunity to provide a sanitized working environment to the beloved host of KBC, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, the crew members and the participants with our San Assure+ sanitizing service.”

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head – Ad Sales, Hindi & Regional Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “Our valued association with Asian Paints continues this year as well, for KBC, and we are happy to have on board likeminded partners who support us in positively reinforcing best practices. The specially curated sanitization drive by Asian Paints, with their service San Assure+, contributed to our ongoing efforts of maintaining a high level of safety & sanitization on the set.”

