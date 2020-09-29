Gauri Khan reveals how her mother manages their house Mannat from Delhi

Gauri Khan,who is an interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed how they keep their home well organised. She said that her mother, Savita Chhiba manages everything in Mannat from Delhi through 'remote control'.

In an interview with a new channel, Gauri said that her mother is constantly on call and WhatsApp with the staff at Mannat supervising cleaning and managing the house remotely. Gauri said that it keeps her mother busy and the staff in check.

Gauri admits that her mother has been a huge helping hand as she manages their home through remote control via messages and phone calls.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan will soon turn author with a book tentatively titled My Life in Design. In a statement, Gauri said, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”

