This throwback video of Hina Khan meeting beau Rocky Jaiswal is too cute to miss

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are one of the cutest couples of the television industry and their pictures and videos are surely a sight for sore eyes. From meeting each other after months due to the lockdown to their cute photoshoots, they have managed to give us major couple goals. Sharing a throwback video from their trip to Milan, Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan will leave you gushing over their adorable antics.

Rocky Jaiswal posted the video where he’s twirling Hina Khan and wrote, “Jaise chilmilaati dhoop mein.. Chaaon ki bahaar khill gayi.. Hum jeet gaye harr manzill tabhi.. Jabb safar mein tum mill gayi.. @realhinakhan #HiRo #Us #MilanInMilan”. Take a look at their video.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Naagin 5 and a music video with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

