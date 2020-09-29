Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for COVID-19

Aftab Shivdasani, who had texted positive of COVID-19, made an announcement on September 11 that he is under quarantine. The actor has now tested negative and recovered.

Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Aftab wrote, "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes."

"Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20% cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it," he added while talking about the illness and urged everyone to not panic.

"I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones. Love, Aftab," he concluded.

Aftab Shivdasani got tested three times before the result came negative.

