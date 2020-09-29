Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for COVID-19

Aftab Shivdasani, who had texted positive of COVID-19, made an announcement on September 11 that he is under quarantine. The actor has now tested negative and recovered.
Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Aftab wrote, "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes."
Grateful. ❤️✨???????? Om Sai Ram. Allah Malik.
"I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones. Love, Aftab," he concluded.
Aftab Shivdasani got tested three times before the result came negative.
