Anup Soni says Balika Vadhu’s team is getting in touch with the director after his video selling vegetables went viral

The lockdown has taken a toll on the economy and has left a lot of people to opt for different professions to make ends meet. The director of Balika Vadhu, Ram Vriksha Gaur, was seen selling vegetables in Azamgarh, UP. the video went viral in no time and the cast was shocked, needless to say. When asked to comment, the director said that he has no regrets being a vegetable vendor since it’s his father’s business.
The tweet reads, “It's sad… Our Balika Vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help…”
