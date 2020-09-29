Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple becomes first Indian film since 1996 to play in main slate of the New York Film Festival

The Disciple, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., is set to screen at the 58th New York Film Festival as part of the prestigious Main Slate.

Presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema and is considered the most prestigious selection of films in the US. Since 1963, the New York Film Festival has brought new and important cinematic works from around the world and is a major platform for generating Oscar buzz as suggested by their past selections in the Main Slate of titles such as Parasite, Roma, Moonlight, Birdman, and Amour.

The last Indian film to have been in the Main Slate of the New York Film Festival is Deepa Mehta’s Fire in 1996.

Along with a drive-in screening on Tuesday 29th September at 8 pm at the Queens Drive-In, The Disciple will screen virtually from September 29 at 8 pm ET through October 4 at 8 pm ET for US audiences only.

ALSO READ: “The entire nation is proud of you,” – Ayushmann Khurrana after Chaitanya Tamhane bags two top awards at the Venice Film Festival

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results