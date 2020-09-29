Gaurav Chopra shares a picture with his two weeks old son and the internet is gushing!

Gaurav Chopra was recently blessed with a baby boy only a couple of weeks after he lost both his parents. The actor had announced the news in an overwhelming post that left a lot of his fans emotional. Celebrating two weeks of the arrival of their bundle of joy, Gaurav Chopra has shared a couple of special moments with his baby boy.

Sharing a video and a picture, he wrote, “Both of us are two weeks old today … Our #princeChopra and me , the infant #daddy ..both learning .. this is the #lori I sing to him ..he’s kind enough to ignore the lack of rhythm and tune .. and falls asleep each time … sometimes both the infants : him and me fall asleep ..he loves to wriggle and snuggle into my neck .. Had mentioned this song in a previous post .. had improvised this for a scene in #uttaran , its originally from #kabhikabhie .. Hope you’re kind enough to ignore the besuri singing as well..???????????? Tomorrow it shall be a month to my father passing away …While I take baby steps to become a daddy ,he guides and mentors me from within ..

If only … Sending out love and wishes and asking for blessings ,like always ..???????????? #baby #boy #babydaddy #journey”

