Sienna Miller reveals late Chadwick Boseman took pay cut in 21 Bridges

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, in August end, passed away after his prolonged battle with colon cancer. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the official statement released by his team read."Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

In a new interview with Empire, his 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller revealed that the late actor took a pay cut in order to give her equal pay. “I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it's a testament to who he was,” the actress said. “I'd been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him,” she added.

“This was a pretty big-budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," she revealed to Empire. "And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I'm compensated in the right way,’ ” she explained. “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

“It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced,” Sienna further said. “That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, ‘You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.’ It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”

Chadwick Boseman's final film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is scheduled to be released posthumously.

