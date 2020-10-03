Malaika Arora to film her comeback episode for India’s Best Dancer; Nora Fatehi may return during finale

India's Best Dancer is currently the most popular dance reality show on television and is building anticipation among the viewers each week with its interesting content. The judge Malaika Arora had to go on a hiatus after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. After recovering, the actress is set to resume work.
According to a daily, Malaika Arora will be filming her comeback episode on Monday, October 5. Producer Ranjeet Thakur said that when they didn’t want to stress out Malaika by immediately calling her on set and wanted her to recuperate more before she makes a comeback. Also, they did not want Nora Fatehi’s run on the show to end abruptly.
