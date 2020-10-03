Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and more join hands to curate stories under the ‘Change Within’ initiative

Celebrating 75 glorious years of Independence, the film fraternity has come together to curate stories revolving around India. The initiative called ‘Change Within’ has commenced where a handful of directors will be working towards making stories that are bound to bring change in the society. The initiative was introduced on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.
Honourable PM @narendramodi ji…we are humbled & honoured to curate stories of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence @RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @ektarkapoor #SajidNadiadwala #RohitShetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/zypmyRf2Qg
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 2, 2020
