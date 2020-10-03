Sidharth Shukla looks suave in a tux while Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan bedazzle in gowns at the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere

Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan are two of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14 from the previous seasons. The actors are known to have some of the biggest fandoms under their name and have been appreciated by their fans throughout the years. All set to make a comeback on Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan along with Gauahar Khan will be seen playing an important role in the season.
Take a look at their pictures.
View this post on Instagram
India’s favorite reality show Bigg Boss 14 is back tonight to give 2020 a jawab ???? #biggboss #bb14 #colorstv
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Oct 3, 2020 at 2:37am PDT
View this post on Instagram
@realsidharthshukla and @realhinakhan dressed to the T for #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #sidharthshukla #hinakhan #BiggBoss14 @beingsalmankhan @colorstv
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Oct 3, 2020 at 12:12am PDT
Also Read: Sidharth Shukla looks dapper as ever as he begins the shoot for Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply