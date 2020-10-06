Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan passes away at 45

Ajay Devgn recently took to his social media to bear the tragic news of his brother Anil Devgan’s demise. Anil Devgan directed films like Raju Chacha that starred both his brother Ajay Devgn and sister-in-law Kajol. He had also helmed Ajay’s film Blackmail. The cause of his death is still unclear.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet????”

Take a look at his tweet.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet???? pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Rest in peace, Anil Devgan. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of Bollywood Hungama to his family and friends.

