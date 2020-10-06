‘Staggered show timings, use of Arogya Setu app’: Government issues 24 guidelines as cinema halls set to reopen on Oct 15

On September 30, the Home Ministry in its Unlock 5.0 guidelines allowed to reopen cinema halls at 50 % capacity starting October 15. Today, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting headed by Prakash Javadekar announced the Standard Operating Procedures(SOP) which is to be followed by the staff and the audience.

Mr Javadekar took to Twitter to share all 24 SOP set by the I&B Ministry:

Occupancy of the auditorium shall not be more than 50%Adequate physical distancing while seatingSeats "Not to be occupied" shall be marked as suchProvision for hand wash and hand sanitizersInstallation and use of Arogya Setu App shall be advised to allThermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed.Self-monitoring of health and reporting any illnessStaggered show timings shall be followed for different screensDigital modes of payment to be encouragedRegular cleaning and disinfection of the box office and other areasSufficient number of counters at the box office shall be openedAudience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermissionFloor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office. Purchase of ticket at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid crowdingSpitting shall be strictly prohibitedRespiratory etiquettes to be strictly followedOnly packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no deliver inside hallMultiple sale counters for food and beverageMeasures for the safety of sanitization staff such as adequate provisions for gloves, boots, maks, PPE, etcContact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracingSufficient number of counters at the box office shall be openedCOVID-19 related stigmatization of unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictlyTemperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree C.Public service announcements on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission.

