Legendary Bengali star Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Bengal’s most distinguished actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19 sending shock waves through the Bengal film industry.
Soumitra, who is above 80, is considered a national treasure of Bengali cinema with a string of master performances to his credit including a massive body of work with Satyajit Ray.
