Rhea Chakraborty’s mother contemplated suicide, paranoid about what will happen to her son Showik

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7 by the Bombay High Court after spent almost a month in Byculla jail. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who have been investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Speaking to a leading daily, Rhea’s mother Sandhya revealed that she contemplated suicide after both her children were arrested.

While Rhea is out on bail, her brother Showik Chakraborty still remains in jail. Speaking about the same, her mother said that though it is a sigh of relief for both her and Rhea’s father that their daughter is out, her son is still in jail and she is paranoid about what will happen tomorrow. She said that she is not able to sleep, wakes up in the middle of the night in fear of what will happen next.

She further revealed that not only has her family been pushed to a corner, but it’s also been completely destroyed. She added that she contemplated suicide and thought of ending her life. She admitted to taking therapy too. Every time she felt that way, she reminded herself that she needs to be there for her children who are going through far worse.

Sandhya further said though Rhea is out, she wonders how she will heal from all of these things that have happened to her. The family has installed CCTV cameras as they fear every time the doorbell rings.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 in his Bandra apartment. His father filed a case in Bihar charging abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

