Richa Chadha shares copy of Court order where Payal Ghosh’s lawyer states his client will apologise and withdraw her statement  

In September, actor Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against actor Payal Ghosh after the latter mentioned her name when she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. The Bombay High Court heard the matter on Wednesday where Ghosh's lawyer said that his client is willing to apologise and withdraw her statement. However, Payal Ghosh on Twitter said that she will not apologise to anyone.

After Payal Ghosh denied to apologize, on Thursday, Richa Chadha shared screenshots of the court order highlighting the points where Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute said that his client is willing to apologise and withdraw her statement. Sharing the screenshots, Chadha wrote, "Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order."

“Mr Satpute representing defendant no. 1 states on instructions that defendant no. 1 never intended to defame anyone and that his client is desirous of withdrawing her statements pertaining to the plaintiff. Mr Satpute states that the defendant no. 1 will also tender an unconditional apology,” read a part of the order issued by the Bombay HC.

The order also included the part where Kamaal R Khan's lawyer Mr Gadkari requested more time to file a reply as his client was not in the country. The lawyer stated that his client has "no intention repeating his tweets" and that he "will not make any similar remarks".

