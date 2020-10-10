Two days after Anil Devgan’s demise, Kajol shares a picture of Durga maa; says “Really need her at this time”

Two days back, Ajay Devgn informed about the demise of his brother Anil Devgan. Now, for the first time after his death, Kajol shared a post on social media.

Kajol took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of a vacant Durga puja pandal and said that due to the pandemic there will be no puja this year. "No pujo this year but I know Maa watches over me year-round. Really need her at this time,” she wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay shared a picture of his brother and wrote, "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet???? pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

A day later Ajay thanked all for their prayers and condolence.”I thank each one of you for your prayers,” he wrote.

Anil Devgan died at the age of 45 on Monday night. He has directed Ajay in two films, Raju Chacha and Blackmail.

