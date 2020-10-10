BTS’ virtual concerts MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E to feature four massive stages & production cost eight times bigger than Bang Bang Con – The Live

Global superstars BTS’ virtual concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E is coming this weekend. The show will be live-streamed across two days, at 6 AM EDT (3:30 pm IST) on October 10 and 3 AM EDT (12:30 pm IST) on October 11. All ticket holders will also have access to the replay of the live events (in the form of “Delayed Single-view streaming”) at 10 PM EDT on October 10 and 11 respectively.

MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E marks the band’s first concert in four months since BANG BANG CON – The Live in June that was viewed by 756,600 fans across 107 regions and set a new Guinness World Record for ‘most viewers for a music concert live stream.’

This time, the show boasts a production cost eight times bigger than BANG BANG CON The Live. BTS will perform on four massive stages, giving the viewers a sense of scale, as if they’re in four different venues. The concert will also incorporate technological features such as AR, XR, and 4K/HD to bring viewers a more vivid and theatrical concert experience. In addition, it will provide a “multi-view live streaming” that displays six multi-view screens from which fans can select their favorite one.

After a year of preparation, MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E finally arrives with exclusive and spectacular stages. The show will bring never-before-seen performances as well as altered setlists for each day for fans who must have felt disappointed by the cancellation of offline concerts due to COVID-19.

The exciting news of the virtual concert arrives on the heels of BTS’ announcement of their new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' slated for release on November 20.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook impresses once again with his pitch-perfect vocals in latest video of 'Savage Love' remix

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results