Alaya F attends Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray’s birthday celebration in Dubai   

Actor Alaya F flew off to Dubai after the lockdown guidelines eased out. The actress has been sharing some pictures on social media from her trip. Two days ago, the actress attended the birthday celebration of Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray.

Smitha Thackeray shared a video on her Instagram from the cake cutting ceremony. "Bring in Birthday #AaishvaryThackeray #Son #dubai #Play Restaurant #Good music with #alayaf #Fayzal Zarooni #prashitachaudhary #Fun night," she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

Bring in Birthday #AaishvaryThackeray#Son#dubai #Play Restaurant #Good music with #alayaf #Fayzal Zarooni #prashitachaudhary #Fun night. ❤️????????????????????

A post shared by Smita Thackeray (@smitathackeray) on Oct 6, 2020 at 2:03am PDT

Aaishvary Thackeray had also shared a photo on his Instagram story from their dinner outing and tagged Smitha Thackeray and Alaya in the picture.

They are good friends as last year he attended Alaya's 22nd birthday bash.

View this post on Instagram

Turned 22 yesterday and remembered why I stopped wearing red lipstick when I was 18????????????‍♀ #ITSMYBIRTHDAY!

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Nov 29, 2019 at 12:30am PST

Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala, made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman in January this year. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

ALSO READ: Alaya F looks breathtaking as she poses in a bikini on a boat

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results