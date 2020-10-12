Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni reacts to rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s closeness to Sidharth Shukla

It's been just a few days since the show Bigg Boss 14 premiered and it is already making headlines for controversies and fights. The romance and flirtation inside the house has also started to gather steam.

On Wednesday, some of the contestants had to perform an immunity task where they had to impress their senior Sidharth Shukla. Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik were part of it. The girls tried to do their best to seduce Sidharth. Among them, it was Jasmine's attempt that caught people's attention and her proximity to Shukla became a talking point among viewers.

Model Aly Goni who is rumoured to be dating Jasmin has reacted to this situation. Taking to Twitter, the model wrote: “Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best Red heart and she giving her best Red heart #bb14.” Goni did not name Jasmin in the tweet, but everyone was aware that he was talking about her.

Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best ❤️ and she giving her best ❤️ #bb14

— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 8, 2020

A day after the Bigg Boss premiere, Aly Goni shared a picture with Jasmin and tweeted, “I will miss u J Red heart I want u to win this one @jasminbhasin that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah… trophy leke aana Red heart I m waiting #jasmininbb14.”

I will miss u J ❤️ I want u to win this one @jasminbhasin that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah… trophy leke aana ❤️ I m waiting #jasmininbb14 pic.twitter.com/uWb0iuUhcH

— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Abhinav Shukla choses his immunity over wife Rubina Dilaik’s entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results