Katrina Kaif is all smiles as she resumes work; shares picture with her crew in PPE kit 

The entertainment industry is slowly getting back to its feet after months of lockdown. Members from the fraternity have started resuming working following all safety guidelines. On Thursday, Katrina Kaif, who has resumed work, shared a picture with her crew.

In the picture, Katrina can be seen sitting on a stool in a black T-shirt and yellow shorts with pink canvas in the background. Standing behind her are two men in PPE kits. Sharing the picture she captioned it with a smiling emoji and an alien emoji. Katrina's fans were elated to see her get back to work and showered love on her.

Meanwhile, Katrina is awaiting the release of her film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. The release of the film has been pushed indefinitely because of the pandemic. During the lockdown, Katrina also announced that she will be seen in the film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is a horror comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

