Bigg Boss 14: Here are the names of the four contestants who will enter the house next week 

It's been just a few days since the show Bigg Boss 14 premiered and it is already making headlines for its controversies and fights. Now, the makers plan on bringing in four more contestants into the house next week.

On October 3, when the show premiered, 11 contestants along with seniors- Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla had entered the house. Now, reports of four new contestants including Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit and Rashmi Gupta entering the house are doing the rounds. While the name of the fourth contestant is not confirmed, according to buzz it might be Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal.

According to reports all four contestants have already been put under quarantine in a Mumbai hotel. The contestants will most likely move to a secret room in the Bigg Boss 14 house on October 16.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who is hosting the season said that the seniors will leave the house by the second week and some of the celebs might also get evicted.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni reacts to rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s closeness to Sidharth Shukla

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results