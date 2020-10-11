6 times Deepika Padukone proved she is fashionista in every way with her Avant-Garde style

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has shown massive change in her style. Often opting for chic styles, her evolving fashion sense has gone from being comfortable to becoming a risk taker. From nailing cool pantsuits to slaying in some riskiest of outfits, Deepika always manages to grab the attention and it surely becomes the talk of the town.

In the last couple of years, her Avante-Garde style has been witnessed on the prestigious of red carpets. We narrowed it down to 6 times Deepika Padukone proved she is fashionista in every way!

CANNES 2018:

Deepika was all about drama and ruffles when she wore fuchsia pink tulle gown from Ashi Studio’s spring summer 2018 couture collection. Keeping her accessories minimal, she wore pink Aquazzura pumps and paired the look with emerald earrings and rings by Lorraine Schwartz. The smokey eye makeup and tied up hair rounded her look.

dreams really do come true…???? #Cannes2018 – @ashistudio @aquazzura @shaleenanathani @sandhyashekar @georgiougabriel @karishma.prakash @trainingwithnam #sanu @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin #lorealparisindia

because every picture has a story to tell(Part 2)…????

MET GALA 2019:

The theme in 2019 was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. Deepika wore a custom Zac Posen with a long train. She accessories the outfit with dangling earrings and pink headband. Dark lips, beehive jarsyle, and minimal jewellery rounded her look.

CAMP:NOTES ON FASHION MET GALA 2019 @zacposen @lorraineschwartz @sandhyashekar @georgiougabriel @shaleenanathani @nehachandrakant

CAMP:NOTES ON FASHION MET GALA 2019 @zacposen @lorraineschwartz @sandhyashekar @georgiougabriel @shaleenanathani @nehachandrakant

CANNES 2019:

For her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika wowed everyone with her lime green tulle creation by Giambattista Valli. Emily London headband, minimal makeup and jewellery completed her grand red carpet appearance.

Living a Lime Green Life…????#Cannes2019 @giambattistavalliparis @lorraineschwartz @emilylondonheadwear @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin

Living a Lime Green Life…????#Cannes2019 @giambattistavalliparis @lorraineschwartz @emilylondonheadwear @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin

CANNES 2019:

For her second appearance, she went all dramatic. She made heads turn in a black and white Dundas gown with a long train. The dramatic winged liner with high ponytail added the oomph factor.

Taaaaddaaaaa!!!???????? #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin

Taaaaddaaaaa!!!???????? #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin

MUMBAI FILM FESTIVAL 2019:

Once again, Deepika was grabbing attention with a creation by Giambattista Valli. The strapless black and pink tier tulle gown is easily one of her best red carpet looks ever!

Hello!????#jiomamimumbaifilmfestival

#jiomamimumbaifilmfestival

IIFA 2019:

Deepika Padukone surely was grabbed eyeballs when she arrived on the red carpet wearing Gaurav Gupta creation. She wore a lilac custom made gown with feathers, shimmer and long trail.

I purple you…????

I purple you…????

I purple you…????

