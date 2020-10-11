Amitabh Bachchan thanks all his fans as he turns 78; says he ‘cannot possibly ask for more’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 today. The actor who still rules our hearts with his performance was flooded with wishes on social media from his well-wishers. Late at night, Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared a thank you note for his fans.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a few pictures of himself where he can be seen striking a pose with folded hands. In another picture shared by the actor has the word 'thank you' written in many languages like English, Hindi, French, Urdu, Mandarin and others.

Sharing it with his fans, Big b wrote, “T 3687 – .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..” Have a look:

T 3687 – .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..???? pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring from the members of the Indian film industry including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Mahesh Babu and many others. Take a look :

From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you. It’s been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura & persona still leave me awestruck. Wish you great health, love, & success always. Happy birthday, @SrBachchan Love you! pic.twitter.com/TYENm0kqpS

— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 11, 2020

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir ????@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

Growing taller in stature every year through his body of work, Amitji @SrBachchan always remains a dear friend.

An inspiration loved by generations of Indians, I wish him many more years of health and happiness.

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 11, 2020

Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir ???? pic.twitter.com/6VhDYRGmFZ

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan works for over 15 hours a day; says cannot achieve anything without hard work

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results