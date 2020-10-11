Kangana Ranaut wraps up first schedule of Thalaivi post lockdown; shares new stills from the film

Kangana Ranaut had resumed the shoot of her upcoming film titled Thalaivi earlier this month. She essays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the latter's biopic. On Saturday the actress wrapped the schedule and left Hyderabad for her hometown in Manali.

After wrapping up the schedule Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from the shoot revealing her new look from the film. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh #alvijay.”

The actor seems to have shot for the political phase of Jayalalithaa's career. In the first picture, Kangana is seen in a sari with her hair neatly tied in plaits. The second picture is a behind-the-scene shot of a Parliament or Vidhan Sabha session. Kangana and other actors on the set are seen wearing a mask in the picture. She also shared a similar looking black-and-white picture of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to point out the resemblance between the two.

A week ago, Kangana shared pictures from the set where she was seen discussing the scene with director AL Vijay. “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi,” she wrote on Instagram.

