Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Khan asks 10 contestants to pack their bags and leave; calls them sub-standard and a waste of time

This weekend, host Salman Khan had his first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of season 14. He spoke to the contestants about the week gone by and told some of them how it was disappointing to see them not participating actively. In the promo video of tonight’s episode we see Salman asking 10 contestants to leave the house, calling them sub-standard.

“Pehli baar aisa hua hai Bigg Boss ke history mai, yaha par itne sajjan log aaye hai, literally aisa hogaya hai ki mai kharab, tujhse kharab, I am the worst. Aap log apne aap ko kya samjte ho. Aap sab apne aapko Turram Khan mat samjho. Aapne apne aap ko sub standard karar kar lia hai. Aap logo ne scene paltaya jarur hai.(First time in the history of Bigg Boss, we have such people who are worse than the other. What do you think of yourselves?Do not try to be over-smart. You have proved yourselves sub-standard and you have sure reversed the scene),” Salman Khan is heard telling the contestants.

View this post on Instagram

Freshers ne kiya @beingsalmankhan ko disappoint. Kya aaj poora ghar ho jayega eliminate? Jaaniye raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect #BB14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #WeekendKaVaar

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Oct 11, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

“Aapka jazba, aapka josh, aur junoon dekhkar, humne ye faisal kia hai kyu kisi ka waqt barbaad kare. Toh final decision hai hai ki my dear, aap Dus ke dus log apna saaman pack kar lo, is ghar se nikal pado because this is a waste of time. (Looking at your passion and energy, we have decided to not waste our time. So the final decision is that pack your bags, all the ten contestants and get ready to leave the house),” the host added.

While viewers were expecting one fresher to leave the house tonight, if Salman shows the exit to all the unconfirmed freshers then it will be a first in the history of Bigg Boss. On Saturday's episode, Salman Khan announced Nikki Tamboli as the first confirmed contestant. The decision was made by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan opens up about his ex-girlfriend who accused him of rape; Sidharth Shukla and Salman Khan give him advice

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results