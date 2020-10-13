Sidharth Malhotra to star in Ronnie Screwvala’s next thriller

Sidharth Malhotra has been wooing his audience with the action genre and is all set to take up on another project on the same lines. Currently working on Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in the remake of Thadam. The actor has been picking gritty and serious roles and now he has joined hands with Ronnie Screwvala for his next.
