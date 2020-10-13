Tom Cruise Does All Those Stunts In Elevator Shoes!

Tom Cruise may be 58, but that doesn’t deter him in ANY way from doing his own perilous stunts, and he loves the fact that it’s become his trademark. It’s all the more amazing that he’s an action star because he does all that running and jumping in elevator shoes! The 5’7” actor noticed early on that he was shorter than most of his costars and leading ladies, and he sought out the finest height enhancing shoes that money can buy. Now even his sneakers make him taller. (Keep in mind, all his pants have to be the perfect length to disguise the shoes.) Tom had a custom shoemaker in Beverly Hills that could add at least three hidden inches to almost any style shoe, but now that he’s living in the UK, he must have found a special shoemaker there.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

