Don Johnson Wants You To Read His T-shirt

Knives Out star Don Johnson was a major fashion influence on Miami Vice in the 80’s and he hopes to influence you to vote this year. Don’s character on the show, Sonny Crockett, wore pastel linen suits (sleeves pushed up) with t-shirts and no socks. He also popularized “designer stubble” and Rolex watches. Director Michael Mann made Miami look glamorous and cool. In fact, after Miami Vice ended, the city of Miami blossomed and became THE place to party and vacation. Don, now 70, and looking good, has simplified his wardrobe and gets right to the point these days…

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results