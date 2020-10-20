Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia put on their best swimsuits and smiles as they go vacationing in Maldives

This year has been especially difficult for all the travel enthusiasts considering the pandemic which led to a lockdown of over 6 months. The actors have been urging people to ensure that they maintain all the safety precautions and after gruesome six months, things have finally started to look better. With most of them returning to work, some of them have headed off to exotic locations after reassuring their safety.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have headed off to Maldives for a much-needed vacation. Posing by the pool, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are certainly giving us major vacation goals and couple goals. Angad is seen dressed in shorts flaunting his physique, while Neha dons a black swimsuit with a beach hat and a pair of sunglasses to round off the look. Angad took to his Instagram to post a couple of pictures with his better-half.

Take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

#Maldives state of mind???????? !!! With the Mrs @nehadhupia @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #vacation #holiday

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi) on Oct 17, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

Also Read: BTS video of Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor rehearsing to ‘One Two Ka Four’ for a scene goes viral

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results