Akshay Kumar drops a killer still from Laxmmi Bomb’s song ‘Burj Khalifa’ with Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to mesmerize the audiences with the song ‘Burj Khalifa’ from their upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The actors have already received a lot of appreciation for the trailer and with Akshay portraying the role of a transgender for the first time in his career, his fans are even more excited.
Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.
