Akshay Kumar drops a killer still from Laxmmi Bomb’s song ‘Burj Khalifa’ with Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to mesmerize the audiences with the song ‘Burj Khalifa’ from their upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The actors have already received a lot of appreciation for the trailer and with Akshay portraying the role of a transgender for the first time in his career, his fans are even more excited.

While they enjoyed the trailer, the song ‘Burj Khalifa’ seemed to have caught on with the audience and has become quite the jam with whatever bits of it can be heard in the trailer. The song’s video is out today and ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dropped a killer still with him hanging by the speakers and her chilling like a diva on top of them.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Just hanging around casually waiting for #BurjKhalifa to drop? We too ???? Song out today. #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali! ???? @kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Oct 17, 2020 at 9:28pm PDT

Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Kiara Advani cracks a Sindhi joke as she shares a selfie from Laxmmi Bomb’s song ‘Burj Khalifa’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results