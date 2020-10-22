Tiger Shroff plays an underground fighter in Ganpat

Tiger Shroff is all set to play the lead in director Vikas Bahl’s action-oriented Ganpat, a film that goes into a territory never attempted before in mainstream cinema. In the film, Tiger will play an underground fighter.
A source in the know informs, “The dark world of underground fighters is filled with tales of exploitation and desperation. Audience place bets on these fights as they indulge in lethal bloodied one-to-one combats. It’s a dangerous life.”
